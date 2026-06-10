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    USNH Yokosuka Cancer Screening Program Recognized as Best Practice Across Pacific Rim Network [Image 2 of 2]

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    USNH Yokosuka Cancer Screening Program Recognized as Best Practice Across Pacific Rim Network

    JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 8, 2026) — Lt. Christian Sanchez, staff internist, department head of Internal Medicine and U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) champion for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer measures, poses for a portrait inside the hospital's Mammography Department at USNH Yokosuka. Sanchez helped lead initiatives that increased cancer screening rates through targeted outreach, expanded access to care and process improvements across the hospital's population health programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9741773
    VIRIN: 260608-N-WC492-1002
    Resolution: 1526x1920
    Size: 873.98 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNH Yokosuka Cancer Screening Program Recognized as Best Practice Across Pacific Rim Network [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNH Yokosuka Cancer Screening Program Recognized as Best Practice Across Pacific Rim Network
    USNH Yokosuka Cancer Screening Program Recognized as Best Practice Across Pacific Rim Network

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    Navy Medicine
    USNH Yokosuka
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    Defense Health Agency
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Cancer Screening

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