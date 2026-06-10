USNH Yokosuka Cancer Screening Program Recognized as Best Practice Across Pacific Rim Network

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 8, 2026) — Lt. Christian Sanchez, staff internist, department head of Internal Medicine and U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) champion for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer measures, poses for a portrait inside the hospital's Mammography Department at USNH Yokosuka. Sanchez helped lead initiatives that increased cancer screening rates through targeted outreach, expanded access to care and process improvements across the hospital's population health programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs)