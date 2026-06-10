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    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training [Image 21 of 24]

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    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps scouts with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, displace from a listening and observing post after completing objectives as part of an information and intelligence integration course during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 8, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9741370
    VIRIN: 260609-M-VH127-1757
    Resolution: 7277x4854
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training
    ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training

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    MAGTF
    COCOM
    USMCNEWS
    Reserve
    MFRITX326
    ITX326

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