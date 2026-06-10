ITX 3-26 | 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, Scouts Participate in Information and Intelligence Integration Training

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U.S. Marine Corps scouts with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, displace from a listening and observing post after completing objectives as part of an information and intelligence integration course during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 8, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)