Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony

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Coast Guard Capt. Jeremy Hall (left), outgoing commanding officer of Base Kodiak, shakes hands with Capt. Gordon Hood (right), incoming commanding officer of Base Kodiak, while Amy Gravely (center), director of the Coast Guard’s Operational Logistics Command, officiated the passdown in Hangar One at Base Kodiak, Alaska, June 9, 2026. Hood assumed the responsibilities of commanding officer from Capt. Jeremy Hall following his three-year tour as commanding officer for the base.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)