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    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

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    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Coast Guard Capt. Jeremy Hall (left), outgoing commanding officer of Base Kodiak, shakes hands with Capt. Gordon Hood (right), incoming commanding officer of Base Kodiak, while Amy Gravely (center), director of the Coast Guard’s Operational Logistics Command, officiated the passdown in Hangar One at Base Kodiak, Alaska, June 9, 2026. Hood assumed the responsibilities of commanding officer from Capt. Jeremy Hall following his three-year tour as commanding officer for the base.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9741069
    VIRIN: 260609-G-FK377-1506
    Resolution: 7678x5119
    Size: 17.63 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony

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    Kodiak
    Base Kodiak
    coastguardnewswire
    Change of Command
    USCG
    Coast Guard Arctic District

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