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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    From the left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor Clark, command sergeant major for the 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, Staff Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez, a drill sergeant with Charlie Company, 1-222d AVNRG, 128th AVNBDE, and Lt. Col. Christopher Sood, commander of the 1-222d AVNRG, 128th AVNBDE, stand for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2026. Sood and Clark announced Gonzalez as the AVNBDE’s Drill Sergeant of the Year after he competed in a two-day long competition that challenged him physically, mentally and professionally. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9740349
    VIRIN: 260521-F-F3321-1001
    Resolution: 1912x1440
    Size: 835.28 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

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    drill sergeant
    drill sergeant of the year
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Bridage
    1-222 Aviation Regiment

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