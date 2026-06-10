From the left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor Clark, command sergeant major for the 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, Staff Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez, a drill sergeant with Charlie Company, 1-222d AVNRG, 128th AVNBDE, and Lt. Col. Christopher Sood, commander of the 1-222d AVNRG, 128th AVNBDE, stand for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2026. Sood and Clark announced Gonzalez as the AVNBDE’s Drill Sergeant of the Year after he competed in a two-day long competition that challenged him physically, mentally and professionally. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9740349
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-F3321-1001
|Resolution:
|1912x1440
|Size:
|835.28 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
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