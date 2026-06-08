Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award on June 10th

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savannah Vera-Chafar, right, 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Public Health technician, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 10, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)