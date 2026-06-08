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    Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award on June 10th

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    Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award on June 10th

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savannah Vera-Chafar, right, 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Public Health technician, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 10, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9740346
    VIRIN: 260610-X-DW038-1001
    Resolution: 3375x4219
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award on June 10th, by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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