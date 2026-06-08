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    Maroon Surge 26 [Image 1 of 10]

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    Maroon Surge 26

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Marines participate in Maroon Surge 26 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, May 16, 2026. The large-scale readiness exercise brought together service members from across the joint force to test LRMC's ability to receive, coordinate and care for simulated casualties during a contingency operation. The exercise evaluated patient reception, communication, patient movement and clinical response across multiple departments, reinforcing the medical center's role as the premier forward-stationed medical platform supporting U.S. military operations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Through realistic training and joint integration, Maroon Surge 26 strengthened interoperability and ensured personnel remain prepared to deliver timely, lifesaving care whenever and wherever it is needed.. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9739157
    VIRIN: 260516-D-SH479-3100
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maroon Surge 26 [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Trauma
    Landstuhl
    Germany
    Air Force
    Army
    Military

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