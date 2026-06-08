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U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Marines participate in Maroon Surge 26 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, May 16, 2026. The large-scale readiness exercise brought together service members from across the joint force to test LRMC's ability to receive, coordinate and care for simulated casualties during a contingency operation. The exercise evaluated patient reception, communication, patient movement and clinical response across multiple departments, reinforcing the medical center's role as the premier forward-stationed medical platform supporting U.S. military operations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Through realistic training and joint integration, Maroon Surge 26 strengthened interoperability and ensured personnel remain prepared to deliver timely, lifesaving care whenever and wherever it is needed.. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)