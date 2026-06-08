(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian “Bones” Rutland, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to Airmen of the squadron at the 8th OMRS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2026. The first salute represents the official transfer of authority, mutual respect, and the assumption of the ultimate responsibility to lead the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9738565
    VIRIN: 260609-F-JD534-1106
    Resolution: 5460x3640
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Operational readiness exercise
    8 FW
    8 OMRS
    8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery