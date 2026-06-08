8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian “Bones” Rutland, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to Airmen of the squadron at the 8th OMRS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2026. The first salute represents the official transfer of authority, mutual respect, and the assumption of the ultimate responsibility to lead the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)