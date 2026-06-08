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    Exercise Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 1 of 25]

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    Exercise Ramstein Flag 26

    KARUP AIR BASE, DENMARK

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, lands at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 2, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, air-focused, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9738007
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-DI861-1531
    Resolution: 3000x1875
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: KARUP AIR BASE, DK
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air National Guard Airlift Wing from Kentucky Supporting Large-Scale NATO Exercise

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