Exercise Ramstein Flag 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, lands at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 2, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, air-focused, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)