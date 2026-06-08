A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, lands at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 2, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, air-focused, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9738007
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-DI861-1531
|Resolution:
|3000x1875
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|KARUP AIR BASE, DK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air National Guard Airlift Wing from Kentucky Supporting Large-Scale NATO Exercise
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