The winners of the people's choice award pose with their certificate during the Summer Small Business Expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. Bee and the Bear's stickers and handmade crafts earned the most support during the expo.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9736933
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-DP535-1324
|Resolution:
|7647x5462
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.