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    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training [Image 42 of 44]

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    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training

    SANDY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A USCG Flight Medic is hoist lifted back aboard an MH-60M Jayhawk helicopter assigned to the Coast Guard Station Astoria, Oregon, after securing a simulated patient recovery while conducting joint training rescue procedures, hoist lifts, and airborne operations along the Sandy River on June 5, 2026. The Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise simulated a flood scene in Clackamas County, Oregon, with combined teams from the Clackamas Fire Department, Oregon Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve executing waterborne operations and hoisting simulated victims from a remote site along the Sandy River. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 02:52
    Photo ID: 9735898
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-CH590-2204
    Resolution: 3691x5537
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SANDY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training
    Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    304th Rescue Squadron
    Coast Guard Air Station Astoria
    125th Special Tactics Squadron
    Oregon National Guard
    Clackamas Fire Department

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