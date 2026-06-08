Oregon National Guard members collaborated with the Clackamas Fire Department and additional first responders to conduct aviation rescue training

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A USCG Flight Medic is hoist lifted back aboard an MH-60M Jayhawk helicopter assigned to the Coast Guard Station Astoria, Oregon, after securing a simulated patient recovery while conducting joint training rescue procedures, hoist lifts, and airborne operations along the Sandy River on June 5, 2026. The Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Exercise simulated a flood scene in Clackamas County, Oregon, with combined teams from the Clackamas Fire Department, Oregon Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve executing waterborne operations and hoisting simulated victims from a remote site along the Sandy River. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)