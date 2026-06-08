U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Miller, an instructor assigned to the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, evaluates Army Guardsmen as they conduct the two-mile run portion of the Army Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. The Soldiers conducted the AFT as part of the Basic Leader Course. BLC trains junior Soldiers in leadership fundamentals, training management, physical fitness, war-fighting skills, and prepares them for responsibilities as a future sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9735361
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-HY271-1345
|Resolution:
|5272x3515
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test [Image 15 of 15], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.