Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Miller, an instructor assigned to the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, evaluates Army Guardsmen as they conduct the two-mile run portion of the Army Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. The Soldiers conducted the AFT as part of the Basic Leader Course. BLC trains junior Soldiers in leadership fundamentals, training management, physical fitness, war-fighting skills, and prepares them for responsibilities as a future sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)