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    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test [Image 15 of 15]

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    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Miller, an instructor assigned to the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, evaluates Army Guardsmen as they conduct the two-mile run portion of the Army Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. The Soldiers conducted the AFT as part of the Basic Leader Course. BLC trains junior Soldiers in leadership fundamentals, training management, physical fitness, war-fighting skills, and prepares them for responsibilities as a future sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 20:23
    Photo ID: 9735361
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-HY271-1345
    Resolution: 5272x3515
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test [Image 15 of 15], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct the Army Fitness Test

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    TAGS

    AFT
    Basic Leader Course
    Army Fitness Test
    U.S. Army noncommissioned officer professional development system
    Alaska

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