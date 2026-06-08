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    CNRH hosts White Boat Tour [Image 4 of 4]

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    CNRH hosts White Boat Tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    A boat carrying community members departs the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet boathouse for a guided tour of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, June 5, 2026. The boat tour was hosted by the CNRH Public Affairs Office and is part of the office’s community engagement program to share the history and legacy of Pearl Harbor with community organizations, educators, school groups, the private sector, veterans groups and others. The tour included an overview of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, current projects at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, on-going environmental projects, and the construction and architecture of the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:37
    Photo ID: 9734947
    VIRIN: 260605-N-PW030-2091
    Resolution: 6094x4065
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNRH hosts White Boat Tour [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRH
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    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Navy
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