CNRH hosts White Boat Tour

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A boat carrying community members departs the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet boathouse for a guided tour of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, June 5, 2026. The boat tour was hosted by the CNRH Public Affairs Office and is part of the office’s community engagement program to share the history and legacy of Pearl Harbor with community organizations, educators, school groups, the private sector, veterans groups and others. The tour included an overview of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, current projects at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, on-going environmental projects, and the construction and architecture of the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)