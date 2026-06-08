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    SURFLANT Speaks to Midshipmen During PROTRAMID [Image 3 of 4]

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    SURFLANT Speaks to Midshipmen During PROTRAMID

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    260608-N-EE423-1124 - NORFOLK, Va. (June 8, 2026) A midshipman listens to Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, speak onboard Naval Station Norfolk as part of the U.S. Naval Academy's Professional Training for Midshipmen (PROTRAMID), June 8, 2026. PROTRAMID is a four-week summer training program for United States Naval Academy third-class midshipmen (sophomores) designed to expose them to Department of the Navy operational communities including surface warfare, aviation, submarine warfare, and the Marine Corps after their first academic year of officer training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:05
    Photo ID: 9734589
    VIRIN: 260608-N-EE423-1124
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SURFLANT Speaks to Midshipmen During PROTRAMID [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SURFLANT Speaks to Midshipmen During PROTRAMID
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    USNA
    Midshipmen
    PROTRAMID
    SURFLANT
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