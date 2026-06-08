SURFLANT Speaks to Midshipmen During Protramid

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260608-N-EE423-1124 - NORFOLK, Va. (June 8, 2026) A midshipman listens to Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, speak onboard Naval Station Norfolk as part of the U.S. Naval Academy's Professional Training for Midshipmen (PROTRAMID), June 8, 2026. PROTRAMID is a four-week summer training program for United States Naval Academy third-class midshipmen (sophomores) designed to expose them to Department of the Navy operational communities including surface warfare, aviation, submarine warfare, and the Marine Corps after their first academic year of officer training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)