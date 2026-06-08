138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber

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Airmen with the 138th Medical Group administer aid to a downed Airmen during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. The exercise assessed and strengthened the 138th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate in a hostile deployed environment. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)