Airmen with the 138th Medical Group administer aid to a downed Airmen during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. The exercise assessed and strengthened the 138th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate in a hostile deployed environment. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9734017
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-DF705-1753
|Resolution:
|5564x3709
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.