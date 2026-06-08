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    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber [Image 13 of 13]

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    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 138th Medical Group administer aid to a downed Airmen during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. The exercise assessed and strengthened the 138th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate in a hostile deployed environment. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9734017
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-DF705-1753
    Resolution: 5564x3709
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber
    138th Fighter Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber

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    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    138th Fighter Wing
    Combat Readiness exercise

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