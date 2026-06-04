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    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification [Image 17 of 22]

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    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), Multi-Domain Command - Europe (MDC-E), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete their M4 carbine qualification test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, May 29, 2026. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with M4 assault rifles to maintain individual marksmanship proficiency and to ensure overall unit combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9733367
    VIRIN: 260529-A-DE427-1018
    Resolution: 6468x4312
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification [Image 22 of 22], by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification
    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification

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