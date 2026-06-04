Date Taken: 06.04.2026 Date Posted: 06.08.2026 07:12 Photo ID: 9733332 VIRIN: 260604-N-AE927-8065 Resolution: 853x1330 Size: 352.5 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, NAVFAC Washington, With Capt. Daniel Schmitt at the Helm, Delivers a Year of Mission-Critical Results for National Defense [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.