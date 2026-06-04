NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt during an interview at the National Museum of the United States Navy, June 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 07:12
|Photo ID:
|9733332
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-AE927-8065
|Resolution:
|853x1330
|Size:
|352.5 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington, With Capt. Daniel Schmitt at the Helm, Delivers a Year of Mission-Critical Results for National Defense [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington, With Capt. Daniel Schmitt at the Helm, Delivers a Year of Mission-Critical Results for National Defense
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