Mr. Ken McKnight, Director, Communications and IT Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, discusses the various phases of the Network Enterprise Center consolidation during a NEC leadership engagement April 7, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade is consolidating its Network Enterprise Centers across its area of operations. The project is slated to yield millions of dollars in annual savings by reducing contracts, divesting from legacy infrastructure, and streamlining the workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9733011
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-FX425-2315
|Resolution:
|4492x3127
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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2d TSB NEC Consolidation to Save Millions, Boost Security
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