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    2d TSB NEC Consolidation to Save Millions, Boost Security [Image 1 of 2]

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    2d TSB NEC Consolidation to Save Millions, Boost Security

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Mr. Ken McKnight, Director, Communications and IT Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, discusses the various phases of the Network Enterprise Center consolidation during a NEC leadership engagement April 7, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade is consolidating its Network Enterprise Centers across its area of operations. The project is slated to yield millions of dollars in annual savings by reducing contracts, divesting from legacy infrastructure, and streamlining the workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9733011
    VIRIN: 260406-A-FX425-2315
    Resolution: 4492x3127
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2d TSB NEC Consolidation to Save Millions, Boost Security [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Transformation
    stronger together
    2SIGBDE
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

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