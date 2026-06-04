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The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft in a tight formation during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 5, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations, express appreciation to local partners and showcase Fairchild Air Force Base's unrivaled global reach capabilities to the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)