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    SkyFest 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    SkyFest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft in a tight formation during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 5, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations, express appreciation to local partners and showcase Fairchild Air Force Base's unrivaled global reach capabilities to the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9732925
    VIRIN: 050626-F-YL237-1158
    Resolution: 3577x2380
    Size: 589.65 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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