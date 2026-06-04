(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Nathanael Chavez, a G3 operations assistant assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, attends his promotion ceremony at the Eternal Flame Memorial located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 5, 2026. Chavez was promoted to the rank of sergeant in front of his family, co-workers and will be attending the 94th AAMDC’s Non-Commissioned Officer’s Induction Ceremony later this month. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9732919
    VIRIN: 260605-A-EM105-3738
    Resolution: 5448x3632
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    family
    celebration
    promotion
    friends
    NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery