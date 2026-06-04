94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Soldier Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Cpl. Nathanael Chavez, a G3 operations assistant assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, attends his promotion ceremony at the Eternal Flame Memorial located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 5, 2026. Chavez was promoted to the rank of sergeant in front of his family, co-workers and will be attending the 94th AAMDC’s Non-Commissioned Officer’s Induction Ceremony later this month. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9732919
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-EM105-3738
|Resolution:
|5448x3632
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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