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    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 7]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Perez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Dominic Menzie, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts detainee handling drills in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 3, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9731523
    VIRIN: 260603-N-NP484-1161
    Resolution: 3573x2382
    Size: 745.43 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 7], by SN Martin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Detaining Drills Aboard USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission readiness
    Security Drills
    Daily Operations
    Lethality

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