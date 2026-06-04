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    U.S. Marines Conduct Simulated Combat Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Simulated Combat Drills Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct weapon drills in the upper vehicle deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 3, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 10:18
    Photo ID: 9731505
    VIRIN: 260603-N-GT017-1049
    Resolution: 5398x3599
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Simulated Combat Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 2], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Simulated Combat Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct Simulated Combat Drills Aboard USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    Daily Operations
    Lethality
    Battalion Landing Team 3/5

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