CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach

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U.S. Army Spc. Tristen Tolen, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division, takes the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony officiated by U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, June 6, 2026, at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)