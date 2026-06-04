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    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach [Image 8 of 8]

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    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Tristen Tolen, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division, takes the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony officiated by U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, June 6, 2026, at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 02:06
    Photo ID: 9731228
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-SM601-2008
    Resolution: 4624x3077
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach
    CNGB officiates 29th ID Soldier’s reenlistment on Omaha Beach

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