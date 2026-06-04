National Guard Soldiers Face Day 3 Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition

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U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Montes, from the Wyoming Army National Guard, reports injuries for a MEDEVAC during the Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton, N.D., June 3, 2026. Throughout the week, competitors demonstrate technical proficiency, physical endurance, leadership, and resilience through military boards, weapons qualifications, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle courses, rappelling, combatives, and other warrior tasks.