U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Payton Boudreaux, a machine gunner with Combat Logistics Group 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, reloads an M240-B machine gun during motorized operations training at Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 5, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9730861
|VIRIN:
|260606-M-VH127-1436
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ITX 3-26 | 4th Law Enforcement Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 23 Conduct Motorized Operations Training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.