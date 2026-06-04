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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5, disembarks Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during LCAC operations in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 07:55
    Photo ID: 9729764
    VIRIN: 260605-M-KL381-1226
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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    USSBoxer
    PrideofthePacific
    INDOPACOM
    PeaceThroughStrength
    FleetReadiness
    Blue-GreenIntegration

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