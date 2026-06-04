U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5, disembarks Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during LCAC operations in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 07:55
|Photo ID:
|9729764
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-KL381-1226
|Resolution:
|5366x3577
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.