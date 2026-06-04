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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight [Image 10 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight

    PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly over the coastline while conducting a morale flight during Exercise Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 24, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 06:19
    Photo ID: 9729728
    VIRIN: 260524-A-XD912-1022
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook morale flight

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    CH-47 Chinook
    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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