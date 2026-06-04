WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications

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58th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conducts squad room clearing operations on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. The training is part of the 58th Military Police Company’s squad certifications to ensure all military police service members remain technically and tactically proficient and ready to respond to any threat worldwide.