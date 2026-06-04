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    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications [Image 3 of 14]

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    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    58th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conducts squad room clearing operations on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. The training is part of the 58th Military Police Company’s squad certifications to ensure all military police service members remain technically and tactically proficient and ready to respond to any threat worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:52
    Photo ID: 9729392
    VIRIN: 260508-A-YS623-2482
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1004.53 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications
    WatchDogs Conduct Squad Certifications

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    TAGS

    WatchDogs; Military Police; USARPAC; 8th TSC; Room Clearing; Squad Certification

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