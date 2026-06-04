57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gerald Huckie, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, reveals the name of Col. Stephen Redmond, incoming 57th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 5, 2026. Redmond will oversee the operations of ten squadrons and five geographically separated units comprising approximately 780 total force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)