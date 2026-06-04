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    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

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    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador Paulino 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gerald Huckie, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, reveals the name of Col. Stephen Redmond, incoming 57th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 5, 2026. Redmond will oversee the operations of ten squadrons and five geographically separated units comprising approximately 780 total force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9729374
    VIRIN: 260605-F-BL276-1011
    Resolution: 4196x2792
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Heather Amador Paulino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    57th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony

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