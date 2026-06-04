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    23d OSS Changes Command

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    23d OSS Changes Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher J. Anthony, left, 23d Fighter Group deputy commander, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Eric T. LaPrade, the new 23d Operations Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jun. 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the preservation of military heritage and the seamless transition of leadership that has strengthened America's armed forces for 250 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9728972
    VIRIN: 260605-F-JO760-1352
    Resolution: 7873x5249
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 23d OSS Changes Command, by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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