23d OSS Changes Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher J. Anthony, left, 23d Fighter Group deputy commander, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Eric T. LaPrade, the new 23d Operations Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jun. 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the preservation of military heritage and the seamless transition of leadership that has strengthened America's armed forces for 250 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)