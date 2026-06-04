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    260529-A-ZN169-1866 [Image 7 of 7]

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    260529-A-ZN169-1866

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier walks beneath an arch and under crossed sabers and into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during an induction ceremony held, May 29, 2026 at the Institute for Religious Leadership auditorium.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:29
    Photo ID: 9727585
    VIRIN: 260529-A-ZN169-1866
    Resolution: 7096x5199
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260529-A-ZN169-1866 [Image 7 of 7], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAREC
    U.S. Army
    noncommissioned officer
    NCO
    Fort Jackson
    T2COM

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