A Soldier walks beneath an arch and under crossed sabers and into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during an induction ceremony held, May 29, 2026 at the Institute for Religious Leadership auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9727585
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-ZN169-1866
|Resolution:
|7096x5199
|Size:
|9.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260529-A-ZN169-1866 [Image 7 of 7], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nine enter NCO Corp during ceremony
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