USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean

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A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), directs an incoming helicopter from the flight deck during flight quarters in the Mediterranean Sea, May 30, 2026. Arleigh Burke is forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo)