A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), directs an incoming helicopter from the flight deck during flight quarters in the Mediterranean Sea, May 30, 2026. Arleigh Burke is forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 05:44
|Photo ID:
|9727314
|VIRIN:
|260530-N-ND077-2199
|Resolution:
|2822x3527
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Wesley Velasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.