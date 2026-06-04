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    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean [Image 4 of 8]

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    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean

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    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez 

    USS ARLEIGH BURKE

    A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), directs an incoming helicopter from the flight deck during flight quarters in the Mediterranean Sea, May 30, 2026. Arleigh Burke is forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 05:44
    Photo ID: 9727314
    VIRIN: 260530-N-ND077-2199
    Resolution: 2822x3527
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Wesley Velasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean
    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Flight Operations in the Mediterranean

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