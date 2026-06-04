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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony

    PICAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Army Chaplain (Maj.) Lane Sandifer, Deputy Division Chaplain for the 82nd Airborne Division, gives remarks during a ceremony for Father Maternowski in Picauville, France, June 03, 2026. The ceremony honors Chaplain Maternowski, the only Chaplain to be killed on D-Day, who jumped with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment just outside Picauville, France. The historical lineage units participating in these commemorative ceremonies are living symbols of the courage and resolve that defined D-Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 04:03
    Photo ID: 9727207
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UV759-5917
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: PICAUVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony

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    DDay
    AllAmerican
    SwordofFreedom
    82nd Airborne Division

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