D-Day 82nd anniversary - Father Maternowski Ceremony

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Army Chaplain (Maj.) Lane Sandifer, Deputy Division Chaplain for the 82nd Airborne Division, gives remarks during a ceremony for Father Maternowski in Picauville, France, June 03, 2026. The ceremony honors Chaplain Maternowski, the only Chaplain to be killed on D-Day, who jumped with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment just outside Picauville, France. The historical lineage units participating in these commemorative ceremonies are living symbols of the courage and resolve that defined D-Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)