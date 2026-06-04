207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82

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Sgt. Gabriel Abreu, Headquarters and Headquarters Company information technology specialist assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), holds the French colors in the color guard during the commemoration of the 164th General Hospital in Bolleville, France, June 4, 2026. The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) supports D-Day 82 by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area, and executing color guard duties throughout the observance.



The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)