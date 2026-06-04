(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Sgt. Gabriel Abreu, Headquarters and Headquarters Company information technology specialist assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), holds the French colors in the color guard during the commemoration of the 164th General Hospital in Bolleville, France, June 4, 2026. The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) supports D-Day 82 by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area, and executing color guard duties throughout the observance.

    The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9727147
    VIRIN: 260603-A-MG761-1286
    Resolution: 2765x3456
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82 [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) color guard supports 164th General Hospital commemoration during D-Day 82

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    StrongandStrategic
    Dday 82

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery