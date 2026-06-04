U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) receives a fuel probe from Military Sealift Command Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, May 28, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9727081
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-ER894-1103
|Resolution:
|5716x3811
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.