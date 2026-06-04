2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 3

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers compete in patrol lanes and swimming events during day three of the division-level Combined Best Squad Competition hosted by the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 17, 2026. The competition tests more than 70 Soldiers from seven commands on their technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and ability to operate as a disciplined, cohesive unit. Top performers from each of the major supporting commands across the U.S. Army Reserve will move on to the U.S. Army Reserve Command Combined Best Squad Competition, also hosted by the 88th RD, at Fort McCoy, May 15-27, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)