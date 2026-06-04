(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1 [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1

    FT. MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers compete day one; physical fitness assessment and leader reaction course during the division-level Combined Best Squad Competition hosted by the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 15, 2026. The Competition tests more than 70 soldiers from seven commands on their technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and ability to operate as a disciplined, cohesive unit. Top performers from each of the major supporting commands across the U.S. Army Reserve will move on to the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) Combined Best Squad Competition, also hosted by the 88th RD, at Fort McCoy, May 15-27, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9726248
    VIRIN: 260415-A-OQ463-1697
    Resolution: 6613x4409
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: FT. MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1
    2026 Combined Best Squad: Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teamwork
    bestsquad
    88thRD
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    competition
    BSC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery