A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston

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Capt. Matthew Kempe, incoming commanding officer of Operational Logistics Command, renders a salute to outgoing commanding officer Capt. Eric J. Jones, during a change of command ceremony at the Founders Hall in West Ashley, South Carolina, June 4, 2026. Kempe has already worked closely with the installation, contributing to several projects throughout Jones’ time in command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)