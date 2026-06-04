Capt. Matthew Kempe, incoming commanding officer of Operational Logistics Command, renders a salute to outgoing commanding officer Capt. Eric J. Jones, during a change of command ceremony at the Founders Hall in West Ashley, South Carolina, June 4, 2026. Kempe has already worked closely with the installation, contributing to several projects throughout Jones’ time in command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9725834
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-RU950-1050
|Resolution:
|4931x3287
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.