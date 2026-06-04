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    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5]

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    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Capt. Matthew Kempe, incoming commanding officer of Operational Logistics Command, renders a salute to outgoing commanding officer Capt. Eric J. Jones, during a change of command ceremony at the Founders Hall in West Ashley, South Carolina, June 4, 2026. Kempe has already worked closely with the installation, contributing to several projects throughout Jones’ time in command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9725834
    VIRIN: 260604-F-RU950-1050
    Resolution: 4931x3287
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston
    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston
    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston
    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston
    A New Chapter for Coast Guard Base Charleston

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