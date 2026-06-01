A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft returns from a training exercise in Sweden to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2026. The training supported efforts to increase operational resilience and strengthen partnerships across the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9725058
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-UA555-1010
|Resolution:
|5657x3771
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
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