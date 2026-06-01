37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden

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A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft returns from a training exercise in Sweden to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2026. The training supported efforts to increase operational resilience and strengthen partnerships across the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)