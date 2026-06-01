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    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden [Image 10 of 10]

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    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft returns from a training exercise in Sweden to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2026. The training supported efforts to increase operational resilience and strengthen partnerships across the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9725058
    VIRIN: 260602-F-UA555-1010
    Resolution: 5657x3771
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden
    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden

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    37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron execute historic highway landing in Sweden

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    C-130J "Super" Hercules
    Swedish air force
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86th Operations Support Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment

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