NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 4, 2026) - Lt. Jasmine Nichols, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations officer, left, explains the emergency response process to members of the Spanish Armada during a bilateral oil spill exercise between U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities. The United States and Spain work closely together on a range of global challenges, including promoting international peace, security, and economic prosperity, and our strong and enduring relationship has directly contributed to mutual and regional security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9725057
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-MY408-1002
|Resolution:
|1179x2091
|Size:
|424.48 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise [Image 2 of 2], by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.