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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise [Image 2 of 2]

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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 4, 2026) - Lt. Jasmine Nichols, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations officer, left, explains the emergency response process to members of the Spanish Armada during a bilateral oil spill exercise between U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities. The United States and Spain work closely together on a range of global challenges, including promoting international peace, security, and economic prosperity, and our strong and enduring relationship has directly contributed to mutual and regional security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9725057
    VIRIN: 260604-N-MY408-1002
    Resolution: 1179x2091
    Size: 424.48 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise [Image 2 of 2], by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise
    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise

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