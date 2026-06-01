Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 4, 2026) - Lt. Jasmine Nichols, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations officer, left, explains the emergency response process to members of the Spanish Armada during a bilateral oil spill exercise between U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities. The United States and Spain work closely together on a range of global challenges, including promoting international peace, security, and economic prosperity, and our strong and enduring relationship has directly contributed to mutual and regional security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)