U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing are escorted out of a building during an active shooter exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2026.The Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise was designed to test first responders’ ability to quickly neutralize threats and safeguard the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9725056
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-BK945-1134
|Resolution:
|7514x5009
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.