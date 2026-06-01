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    Spangdahlem AB conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

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    Spangdahlem AB conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing are escorted out of a building during an active shooter exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2026.The Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise was designed to test first responders’ ability to quickly neutralize threats and safeguard the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9725056
    VIRIN: 260603-F-BK945-1134
    Resolution: 7514x5009
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem AB conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem AB conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem Air Base conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise
    Spangdahlem AB conducts active shooter scenario during Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise

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