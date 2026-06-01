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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise [Image 4 of 4]

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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Sailors assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations department adjust a mobile oil skimmer during a bilateral oil spill response exercise between U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 4, 2026.o The United States and Spain work closely together on a range of global challenges, including promoting international peace, security, and economic prosperity, and our strong and enduring relationship has directly contributed to mutual and regional security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 09:05
    Photo ID: 9724838
    VIRIN: 260604-N-YS747-1026
    Resolution: 5819x3872
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise
    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise
    NAVSTA Rota Oil Spill Response Exercise
    Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise

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