Spanish Armada and U.S. Navy personnel participate in a bilateral oil spill response exercise

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Sailors assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota port operations department adjust a mobile oil skimmer during a bilateral oil spill response exercise between U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 4, 2026.o The United States and Spain work closely together on a range of global challenges, including promoting international peace, security, and economic prosperity, and our strong and enduring relationship has directly contributed to mutual and regional security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)