Expanding Competition, Strengthening Readiness: Fort Buchanan Engages Puerto Rico Industry

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Fort Buchanan leadership met with the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce June 3 to reinforce the Army installation's significant economic role on the island and to expand local business participation in federal contracting.



During the meeting, Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, hosted Liza García Vélez, executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, at the installation headquarters. Also participating were Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander; Daniel E. Cain, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and Eileen Rivera, contract specialist with the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC).