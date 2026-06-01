A soldier assigned to the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) demonstrates drone resupply operations during the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) medical exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 2, 2026. This training enhances the unit's ability to rapidly evacuate and treat casualties in a contested operational environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9724250
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-DJ416-1479
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.