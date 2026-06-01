Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier assigned to the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) demonstrates drone resupply operations during the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) medical exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 2, 2026. This training enhances the unit's ability to rapidly evacuate and treat casualties in a contested operational environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)