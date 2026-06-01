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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    A soldier assigned to the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) demonstrates drone resupply operations during the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) medical exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on June 2, 2026. This training enhances the unit's ability to rapidly evacuate and treat casualties in a contested operational environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 19:07
    Photo ID: 9724250
    VIRIN: 260602-A-DJ416-1479
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise
    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Medical Exercise

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