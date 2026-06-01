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    Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks During Fleet Week 2026

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    Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks During Fleet Week 2026

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) explore the city in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9723970
    VIRIN: 260603-N-PS854-4720
    Resolution: 5506x3671
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks During Fleet Week 2026, by PO2 Jonathan Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Portland Rose Festival
    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    Nation250
    PFW26

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