Preparing today for the emergencies of tomorrow

Date Taken: 06.03.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 16:07 Photo ID: 9723781 VIRIN: 260603-Z-VU543-1002 Resolution: 5396x4912 Size: 5.59 MB Location: CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US

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