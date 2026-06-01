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    Preparing today for the emergencies of tomorrow

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    Preparing today for the emergencies of tomorrow

    CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Howard 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Arkless, decontamination section chief, and Staff Sgt. Amunique Idrogo, decontamination specialist, both assigned to the Arkansas National Guard's 61st Civil Support Team, conduct simulated hazardous material disposal operations in a decontamination corridor during a training exercise at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, June 3, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9723781
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-VU543-1002
    Resolution: 5396x4912
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Preparing today for the emergencies of tomorrow, by LTC William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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