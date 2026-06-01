Preparing today for the emergencies of tomorrow

Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Arkless, decontamination section chief, and Staff Sgt. Amunique Idrogo, decontamination specialist, both assigned to the Arkansas National Guard's 61st Civil Support Team, conduct simulated hazardous material disposal operations in a decontamination corridor during a training exercise at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, June 3, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9723781
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-VU543-1002
|Resolution:
|5396x4912
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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