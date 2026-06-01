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    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign [Image 9 of 10]

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    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Volunteers display signs during a "You Matter" mental health awareness campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 20, 2025. This Suicide Prevention Awareness event brings members from across the installation together to show unity by holding up encouraging signs at main intersections for members passing by. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9723759
    VIRIN: 260520-F-RX751-1221
    Resolution: 5490x3088
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign
    Travis Airmen participate in ‘You Matter’ campaign

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    Travis AFB
    60 AMW
    You Matter
    Airmen
    mental health
    Awareness

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