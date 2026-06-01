Vandenberg's May 2026 Aquila Innovation Award winner, 1st Lt. Feiyu Xue

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dylan Monaghan, Space Launch Delta 30 chief of safety, left, presents Vandenberg’s Aquila Innovation award to 1st Lt. Feiyu Xue, 2d Space Launch Squadron chief of innovation, right, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 3, 2026. Each month, the Aquila Innovation award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their innovative processes, workplace achievements and contributions made to Vandenberg’s missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)