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    Vandenberg's May 2026 Aquila Innovation Award winner, 1st Lt. Feiyu Xue

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    Vandenberg's May 2026 Aquila Innovation Award winner, 1st Lt. Feiyu Xue

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dylan Monaghan, Space Launch Delta 30 chief of safety, left, presents Vandenberg’s Aquila Innovation award to 1st Lt. Feiyu Xue, 2d Space Launch Squadron chief of innovation, right, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 3, 2026. Each month, the Aquila Innovation award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their innovative processes, workplace achievements and contributions made to Vandenberg’s missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9723404
    VIRIN: 260603-X-IT855-1004
    Resolution: 3375x3375
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vandenberg's May 2026 Aquila Innovation Award winner, 1st Lt. Feiyu Xue, by SSgt Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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