(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Materiel Command deputy commander returns to DLA Troop Support, highlights supply chain modernization

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Materiel Command deputy commander returns to DLA Troop Support, highlights supply chain modernization

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Materiel Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence delivers the keynote address to incoming personnel from the auditorium podium during the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy in Philadelphia, May 19, 2026. Lawrence, a former DLA Troop Support commander, returned to his former command to speak with the academy class about the real-world impact of their procurement actions and how the agency's supply chain modernization efforts directly sustain joint force readiness globally. (Department of Defense photo by Ed Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9723107
    VIRIN: 260519-D-XF347-3469
    Resolution: 2450x1750
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Materiel Command deputy commander returns to DLA Troop Support, highlights supply chain modernization, by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Materiel Command deputy commander returns to DLA Troop Support, highlights supply chain modernization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Moderization
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    U.S. Army
    Department of War (DOW)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery