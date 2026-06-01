Army Materiel Command deputy commander returns to DLA Troop Support, highlights supply chain modernization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Materiel Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence delivers the keynote address to incoming personnel from the auditorium podium during the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy in Philadelphia, May 19, 2026. Lawrence, a former DLA Troop Support commander, returned to his former command to speak with the academy class about the real-world impact of their procurement actions and how the agency's supply chain modernization efforts directly sustain joint force readiness globally. (Department of Defense photo by Ed Maldonado)