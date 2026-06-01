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    Childcare resources support readiness for 403rd Wing Reservists

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    Childcare resources support readiness for 403rd Wing Reservists

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Air Force Family Childcare incentives, what they are and contact information to becoome a provider. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9722619
    VIRIN: 260603-F-WF462-1001
    Resolution: 720x405
    Size: 85.71 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Childcare resources support readiness for 403rd Wing Reservists, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler AFB
    M&FR
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    childcare
    403rd Wing

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