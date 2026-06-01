Air Force Forges Decision Advantage through Logistics C2 Hackathon

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Trey Pujats, 505th Command and Control Wing Logistics Command and Control Hackathon project co-lead, left, asks Capt. Andrew Mogan, 505th CCW Logistics C2 Hackathon project co-lead, right, a question at Hurlburt Field, Fla., on May 28, 2026. The 505th CCW recently hosted a Logistics Command and Control Hackathon, focusing on solutions to accelerate decision timelines from tactical requirement generation to strategic execution; the even unified operational and technical experts from Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command. (Photo cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel.)