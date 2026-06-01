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    Air Force Forges Decision Advantage through Logistics C2 Hackathon [Image 3 of 3]

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    Air Force Forges Decision Advantage through Logistics C2 Hackathon

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Trey Pujats, 505th Command and Control Wing Logistics Command and Control Hackathon project co-lead, left, asks Capt. Andrew Mogan, 505th CCW Logistics C2 Hackathon project co-lead, right, a question at Hurlburt Field, Fla., on May 28, 2026. The 505th CCW recently hosted a Logistics Command and Control Hackathon, focusing on solutions to accelerate decision timelines from tactical requirement generation to strategic execution; the even unified operational and technical experts from Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command. (Photo cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9722605
    VIRIN: 260528-F-PO220-1007
    Resolution: 2000x1600
    Size: 710.03 KB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Forges Decision Advantage through Logistics C2 Hackathon [Image 3 of 3], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFSOC
    505th Command and Control Wing
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    USAFE
    PACAF
    Command and Control Logisitics Hackathon

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